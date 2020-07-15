PAACA tasks organised labour on anti-corruption fight

A civil society organization, Peering Advocacy and Advancement in Africa (PAACA) has tasked the organised labour in Nigeria to be more active in the fight against corruption.

Leading discussion on how organised labour unions can impact the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria, in Abuja Wednesday, Executive Director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu stressed that labour unions stand to make much impact if they form a network through which they can collectively push for accountability and good governance.

“Through this network, we can push for the completion of abandoned projects littered in the states; we can also monitor the various sectors to ensure optimal budget implementation,” he said, adding that when the network is inaugurated there will be social audit training for its members and other support they may require to assist their work to improve governance and public service delivery.

According to him, the expected network could work under an aegis such as a labour union network against corruption.

Also speaking, representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ismail Bello, described the initiative as a worthy call that the unions should capitalise on as Nigeria cannot function maximally as long as corruption continues to thrive in our country.

Sponsor of the virtual event, ActionAid Nigeria, through its country director, Ene Obi, who was represented by the organisation’s social mobilisation manager, Adewale Adetuntan, similarly tasked the organised labour to take action in that direction.

Participating in the discussion event were Comrade Asogwa Ben, TUC chairman; Comrade Asogwa Mathew- NURTW chairman; Anih Nneka Maximina- NCSU chairperson; Comrade Virginus Nwobodo, NLC chairman in the state, and several others. The NLC national president was represented by the Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Bello.