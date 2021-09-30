PACPM moves to identify inmates deserving presidential pardon

The chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Thursday, said the committee has started visiting Nigerian Correctional Services to primarily identify those deserving of presidential pardon of inmates across the states of the federation.

The minister stated this during the committee’s visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, FCT, Abuja.

The minister who was represented by Mrs. Ayoola Daniel L, a deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, said the committee is expected to be guided by rigorous criteria in ensuring that only deserving persons are considered for pardon.

He said as provided under the constitution, the committee may also recommend a less severe form of punishment imposed on a convict for an offence amongst other mitigation measures.

The minister said the committee is commencing its visit with the Kuje Correctional Centre and expects to review the cases of convicts and ex-convicts by ensuring that only deserving persons will be considered for recommendation to Mr. President for the requisite action.

The PACPM is a secretariat under the Federal Ministry Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.