Palace target Eze as replacement for Zaha

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for a big-money approach from Paris Saint-Germain for Wilf Zaha, according to 90min.

The 27-year-old has regularly been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park over the last couple of years, but after linking up with super-agent Pini Zahavi, theres’s a growing confidence that he could be allowed to leave.

If Zaha does move on, it’ll leave Roy Hodgson with a big hole to fill in his squad. That position could be filled by Ebere Eze.

According to Sky Sports, the Queens Park Rangers man is a key target for the Eagles this summer.

Eze is a target for a number of clubs in the Premier League and given his valuation of around £20million, he’d certainly be an affordable option should Wilf Zaha be moved on.

This could be the perfect solution to Crystal Palace’s dilemma.

It seems almost inevitable that Wilf Zaha will leave Selhurst Park at some point, and while that move has been blocked on several occasions, it appears that this summer could be the right time.

That leaves an opportunity for the club to sign an exciting player who could grow into the role that Zaha is vacating. Ebere Eze could certainly be that player.