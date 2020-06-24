Palm wine tapper’s 12-year-old son used to test bullet replant charm lands in hospital

There was a mild drama at Aba-Oyo along Idi-igba road, Olorunda in Lagelu local government area of Oyo state on Tuesday when a palm wine tapper shot a 12-year-old boy identified as Vezan while testing a bullet repellant charm.

The 40-year-old palm wine tapper said to be a friend of Veran’s father was reported to have shot at the boy armed with the bullet repellant charm on the instructions of Veran’s father, Daniel Qudus .

It was gathered that Daniel Qudus, a Dahomian reportedly prepared the bullet repellant charm and mandated that its effectiveness or otherwise be tested on his son since he was sure of the efficacy of the charm.

Trouble started when the palm wine tapper opened fire with the bullet hitting Vezan in the chest and hand resulting in the 12-year-old boy shouting for help which attracted their neighbours.

The 12-year-old boy was quickly rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for treatment by the neighbours after alerting the police of the incident.

Three suspects including Vezan’s father have been arrested in connection with the incident and are now in police net.

Confirming the incident, Oyo state Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), SP Lawrence Fadeyi, said three suspects have been arrested over the incident

“It was a case of attempted murder against one Venzan Qudus, a 12-year- old boy, who was shot with a Dane gun at his chest and hand by one 44 years old Akinyemi Akinlolu, on the instruction and in the presence of his own father, one Daniel Qudus. It occurred at Aba-Oyo Olorunda area of Olorunda while testing the efficacy of a newly acquired bullet repellant charm. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Victim has been transferred to UCH for treatment.”he said