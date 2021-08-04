Pam to returning pilgrims: Be peace-agents, assist in nation-building

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has challenged the first batch of the maiden Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land of the Kingdom of Jordan to return to the country and be agents of peace and be meaningful to Nigeria.

Rev. Pam gave the charge in Jordan Sunday during the maiden Jordan pilgrims ceremonies for the first batch of pilgrims who arrived in Jordan on July 25 and had completed their pilgrimage circle in Amman, the Jordanian capital.

This was contained in a press statement issued Monday by the Commission’s head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

The statement indicated that the NCPC boss said it was a great privilege for him to be saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and superintending over the maiden pilgrimage to Jordan.

“I will always be remembered for leading the Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land of Jordan for the first time in the history of pilgrimage activities in Nigeria. This occasion is unique as Nigeria is turning the history of Jordan around. The insecurity in Nigeria will soon be a thing of the past.

“I advise you to see pilgrimage in a better perspective, not the way you used to perceive it. The blessings of pilgrimage are not for us alone, let the experience be a blessing to your father land. President Muhammadu Buhari cannot govern Nigeria alone; so, as you return home you should join hands with the government to move the nation forward,” the statement quoted Rev. Pam to have said.

In his remarks, according to the statement, the Nigerian ambassador to Jordan, Faruk Yabo, said he was proud of the way and manner the pilgrims conducted themselves in Jordan.

“You have set an excellent precedent and the Jordanian authorities can attest to this.

Nigeria and Jordan have an excellent relationship. Jordan is a very good country blessed with many Holy Sites. When you go back tell our people that Jordan is a very good country,” he said.

Advising the pilgrims, the 202 pilgrimage spiritual leader, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who is the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said it was a unique privilege for the pilgrims to have walked the paths where the Saints walked.

He advised them not to allow the name of the Lord to be maligned.