Pandemonium as another building collapse rocks Lagos, many trapped

A three-storey building on Saturday collapsed and trapped unspecified number of persons, mostly workers in Lagos, Blueprint reports.

According to an eyewitness, the building under construction around Yaba area of Lagos, collapsed on a nearby edifice.

As at the time of filling this report, Lagos state emergency workers have commenced rescue operations.

There have incidences of collapsed building in Lagos with many confirmed dead thereafter.

In the course of previous incidents, Lagos state government past and present had promised to take drastic steps to nip the trend.

However, there appears no respite in sight as the ugly situations have continued unabated.

