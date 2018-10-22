Pandemonium as Edo Legislators remove Deputy Speaker, targets Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Edoror, was reportedly impeached and replaced with a former Speaker, Mr. Justin Okonobor.

The development led to a pandemonium in the Assembly Complex as security operatives shot in the air to disperse angry supporters of the embattled member who allegedly attempted to stop the impeachment.

The lawmaker, representing Oredo East, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha, told Punch that the impeachment notice was signed by 16 members, out of the 24 lawmakers in the House.

The lawmakers accused Edoror, representing Esan Central constituency, of corruption, high-handedness, and desperation.

It was, however, learnt that the impeachment may not be unconnected with an alleged plot by some All Progressives Congress members from the Edo Central senatorial district to remove the Speaker, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, who hails from Edo North.

