Pandemonium as Garki natives reject installation of traditional ruler













Palpable tension has taken over Garki chiefdom in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as natives of the village alleged a total violation of court injunction restraining the Chief of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-Kupi from imposing a traditional ruler of Peyi kingdom on the people.





The natives alleged that the chief of Garki violated the court injunction by secretly installing one Mr. Zakariya Jebulo, who has allegedly not been able to trace their roots, as their grandfather, late Chenda has no link to anybody in Peyi chiefdom.





Speaking in on behalf of the natives after a meeting of the aggrieved, Mr Danjuma Tanko Dara, a retired Superintendent of Customs, explained that the bearer of the traditional title of Dakachi of Pmagado (Peyi) Garki Ruling House should not be by imposition but follow tradition.



According t him, “the chief of Garki tried to bend the tradition and we have been meeting in the palace and the people involved have not been able to present their argument, but the chief is insisting on making sure that his wish is the command, which we must all obey.





“Tradition is not like that. We are talking of heritage, the traditional stool is a heritage and it is between us who are heirs. Not for the chief to maneuver himself, and initially conspired with the former AMAC chairman, Hon. Micah Jiba, and collected an appointment letter as a traditional ruler from him for Luka Jebulo on May 11, 2015.





“By that time the chief of Garki wanted to install Luka Jebulo, who he wanted to impose on us. he notified us and we took the matter to court to stop the installation. The case dragged a little while before Luka died,” he said.





According to the natives, after the death of Luka, the chief of Garki picked Luka’s younger brother to impose on the people and went again to the present AMAC chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Candido to collect an appointment letter for him.





“However, to our surprise last Friday, December 31, 2021, we were told he had secretly turbaned Mr. Zakariya Jebulo in his office against the court injunction. Zakariya has a court order to stop parading himself since his case is pending in court.



Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako, former Nigerian Envoy to Gambia, and one of the aggrieved natives of Garki chiefdom said they are aware that Zakariya Jebulo has been turbaned against their decision, even if it was done secretly.





“What the Chief of Garki did was to exclude our lineages, the Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako linage, and Danjuma Tanko Dara linage. That is why we are saying no to it.”





Attempts to speak to the Chief of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-Kupi proved abortive, as he could not respond to calls on his phone, and message sent to his phone was also not responded to.

