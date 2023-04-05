Pandemonium as plane makes emergency landing

A Port Harcourt-bound Aero Contractors passenger plane was forced to return to base for an emergency landing after developing fault on Wednesday.

The plane had flew from from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the early hours of the day.

A yet to be identified passenger disclosed how the plane landed safely after the aircraft which was already on its way when the pilot noticed some faults and decided to return to base.

According to the passenger, “Good morning, Kindly thank God for my colleague and I from delivering us from what would have been an air mishap on our way to Port-Harcourt. The Aero flight developed a fault in mid air and had to return to Abuja. we have landed safely to the glory of God.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

