Pandora: Osun governor Oyetola denies link with London property



Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has denied the alleged ownership of a property in London, United Kingdom.



He also denied the purported link with the owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko.



In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Sayurday, Oyetola described as ‘unfounded and untrue,’ the report linking him to the purchase of the alleged propertyy.



An online publication had alleged that Oyetola owned the property in which the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was staying in London during his medical trip.



Oyetola who explained that he resigned from the company, ‘Aranda Overseas Corporation’, that was allegedly used to buy the said property in 2011 upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the then Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, described the report linking him to the property as false.



He maintained that he had not broken any law of the land as he also resigned his Directorship of Global Investments Offshore Limited upon his appointment, in 2011.



He thanked family, friends and associates who have shown concern through phone calls, visits and text messages over the development, assuring them that there is nothing to worry about on the matter.



The statement reads in parts: “We have seen reports in some online media platforms concerning the PANDORA PAPERS’ allegations.This is, therefore, to set the record straight.



“Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011, when he took up political appointment. He also surrendered his shareholding of the same company.



“Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor shareholder of the said company.



“He, therefore, could not have acquired the said property in 2017 either directly or through the said company as being alleged.



“As a matter of fact, Oyetola has no relationship or link with the alleged owner of the property, Mr Kolawole Aluko, let alone go into a business dealing or transaction with him.



“He also complied fully with the law of the land by exiting Global Investments Offshore Limited, as a Director in 2011, upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.



“While we appreciate family members, friends, associates and well-wishers for their show of concern over the development, we assure them that there is nothing to worry about. Mr. Oyetola has always shown that he is a man who knows and respects the law in his corporate and political endeavours.



“The God that has brought us thus far will never forsake us.”