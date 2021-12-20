Panel commences investigation into killing of 36 in Niger

Judicial Commission of Enquiry constituted top look into the killings and abduction of people in Maza Kuka and Adogo Mallam communal clash in Mashegu local government area of Niger state has commenced sitting and members of the commission promised to be fair and just to all parties.

The chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice Danladi Ahmed, stated this during the inaugural sitting Monday in Minna.

He said, “The commission was mainly on facts finding into the killings in Maza – Kuka, Kulho, Addogo Mallam and environs of Mashegu local government of Niger state.”

He added that there is the need to gather facts and recommend appropriately to government for implementation.

He assured all stakeholders of non victimization, saying that the witnesses are not suspects on trial, neither are they under prosecution.

Justice Ahmed said the exercise is an investigation to unravel root causes of the incidences and identify those behind it.

He said evidences would be used in accordance with the terms of reference of the the commission, adding that witnesses would be cross examined while court proceedings would be strictly followed.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, stated that all the required logistics has been provided to have an enabling environment for effective and efficient service delivery by the commission.

Matane hoped that members of the commission would do thorough job in exposing those involved in the incident in which over 36 people died.