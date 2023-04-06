Pangolin scales, N2bn hard drugs intercepted by Customs in S/East, S/South region

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ’C’ (FOUC) of the Nigerian Customs Service on Wednesday disclosed that it intercepted five sacks of pangolin scales , hard drugs and other contraband worth N2,757,676,390.00 in the South East and South South region of the country within the last sixty days.

Officials of the service also recovered the sum of N61,467,109.00 from demand notices raised based on some infractions discovered, making a cumulative sum of N2,819,143,499.00 within the months under review.

The Zone said it arrested 13 suspects in connection with the seizures within the period under review (January 25th to March 25th 2023).

Speaking during his maiden press conference in Owerri, Acting Comptroller, FOUC, DC Kayode Kolade, said other seized contraband include 398 sacks of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp weighing 8,756kg and 2,308 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each totaling 2,308kg.

“Others were 26 cartons of CMC Cough Syrup with codeine 100mg containing 2,600 bottles; 3 units of exotic vehicles all bulletproof; 931 jumbo bales of second hand clothing; 484 bags of smuggled rice; 31 cartons of various medicaments including 4 rolls of ZH tramadol containing 40 packs; 32 jerry cans of PMS (25litres each) and 540 pieces of used pneumatic tyres.”

He said that the successes so far recorded were in line with his management mandate which includes: blockage of all revenue leakages, trade facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at various entry points: Seaports, land borders, and Airport within the Unit’s areas of jurisdiction in the south/south-South/East zone.

“After reviewing and re-jigging our operational modalities based on the approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the unit lived up to its responsibility by intercepting various contrabands with a duty paid value (DPV) of N2,757,676,390.00 between January 25 to March 25th 2023 making it my two month score card.

