Panic in Ekiti community as gunmen abduct 3

The residents of Isinbode Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State have been thrown into panic as gun wielding hoodlums numbering about ten, invaded the community on Friday, and kidnapped three persons.



The assailants, reportedly attacked a Sawmill located along Isinbode-Ode road and dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings and abducted two at the scene.



The source revealed that after the operation, the kidnappers had waylaid a Hilux Van conveying a top government official and rained bullet on the vehicle and one of the occupants was kidnapped.



“The hoodlums stormed a sawmill in the area where they dispossessed traders and workers of their money and valuables while two persons, a man and a woman were abducted.



“While the criminals were fleeing the community, a Hilux van conveying a senior officer of a government agency was attacked in which the driver was shot.



“The driver of the Hilux was hit by bullets forcing him to wait on the highway , this led to the kidnap of the unknown top government’s functionary”, the source stated.



When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident , disclosing that one out of the abductors had escaped from captivity.



Abutu said the kidnappers are now left with two persons , including the senior civil servant.



The police spokeperson added that the police were on the trail of the criminals, promising that the captives shall be freed unhurt.



Abutu disclosed that the shot driver has been rescued to an hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

