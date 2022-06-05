Panic in Minna as urchins stab one dead, police arrest 5 

One person has been confirmed dead by the police as street urchins known as Yandabu returned to streets, fighting in various locations in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Blueprint learnt that the boys who were recently released on court bail after months of detention in correctional centres over killings and other criminal activities, have again taken to Minna streets fighting each other with dangerous weapons.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this at the weekend in Minna.

He confirmed that one Muktar Bashir was stabbed to death on June 2, 2022 during a clash of the hoodlums in the city.

He said, “In the recent youth restiveness in Minna metropolis on 02/06/2022 at about 1900hrs, some miscreants engaged themselves in a free for all around Angwan-Daji and Limawa area of Minna; unfortunately during the fight, one Muktar Bashir, aged 25 of Limawa was stabbed dead.”

DSP Abiodun explained that upon receipt of the information, Department of Operations, Area Commander metro and other patrol teams in the metro were mobilised to the scene and two suspects were apprehended while others took to their heels.

He said that however, the corpse of Bashir was taken to general hospital Minna for autopsy and later released to the family for burial.

According to him, ” consequently, on 04/06/2022 at about 1020hrs, distress call was received of a suspected reprisal attack that some youths were engaging in a similar fight around stadium junction; along Bosso road causing panic and blockage of the road.”

The PPRO said police tactical teams immediately moved to the area and three other suspects were arrested, including a notorious gang leader from Angwan-Daji, named Isah Aliyu, 23, who stabbed the said Muktar dead.

He said that five suspects have been arrested, listing those arrested as Ishaya Sunday, 22, of Bosso, Sani Ibrahim, 24, of Fadikpe, Aliyu Mohammed, 24, of Bosso, and Isah Abdulrahman, 20 of Sauka-Kahuta, together with those earlier arrested.

He assured that adequate deployment of tactical teams has been strategically put in place around the identified areas where these menace occur within the metropolis to forestall reoccurrence.

