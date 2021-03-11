Pantami calls for speedy devt of telecoms network infrastructure across Africa

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has tasked the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) to ensure the development of a seamless telecommunications network and infrastructure across West Africa is expedited.

Pantami said this in his opening remarks at the Annual General Meeting of the Assembly held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister noted that the objectives of WATRA can be achieved through the formulation and implementation of sound regulatory policies, programmes and initiatives that will leverage the impressive growth of the sector, especially the Nigerian Telecommunications sector.

“It is noteworthy that the Nigerian telecommunications sector grew by 15.9% in 2020 from 11.41% in 2019 and 11.33% in 2018, thereby recording the highest growth rate in the last 10 years”.

This development according to the minister, “is attributed to the implementation of policies and strategies for the Nigerian Digital Economy sector, one of which is the Nigerian National Broadband Plan, which is aimed at the significant reduction of access gaps through the expansion of broadband in the country”.

He added that the country’s current broadband penetration rate stands at 45.07% as against about 33% at the commencement of the plan.