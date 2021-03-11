Pantami calls for speedy devt of telecoms network infrastructure across Africa

March 11, 2021 Ayoni M. Agbabiaka Business 0



of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has tasked the Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) to ensure the of a seamless telecommunications network and infrastructure across is expedited.

Pantami said this in his opening remarks at the Annual General Meeting of the Assembly held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The noted that the objectives of WATRA be achieved through the formulation and of sound regulatory policies, programmes and initiatives that will leverage the impressive growth of the sector, especially the Nigerian Telecommunications sector.

“It is noteworthy that the Nigerian telecommunications sector grew by 15.9% in from 11.41% in 2019 and 11.33% in , thereby recording the highest growth rate in the last 10 years”.

This according to the , “is attributed to the of policies and strategies for the Nigerian Digital Economy sector, one of which is the Nigerian National Broadband Plan, which is aimed at the significant reduction of access gaps through the expansion of broadband in the country”.

He added that the country’s current broadband penetration rate stands at 45.07% as against about 33% at the commencement of the plan.

You searched: , , ,

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*