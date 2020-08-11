Pantami commissions digital economy projects phase 2

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami will chair the commissioning of phase two of the recently completed projects for the digital economy sector.

This was stated Monday by the ministry in Abuja in a statement.

Projects to be commissioned at the event which holds Tuesday include; Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC) Delta state, New Neighborhood Post office, Delta state, Remodelled National Mail Exchange Centre, Bayelsa state, e-Health/Data Sharing Centre, Bauchi state, Virtual Examination Centre, Borno state, and Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi state.

The rest are Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Jigawa state, Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Imo state, Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) llorin, Kwara state, Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) Calabar, Cross Rivers state, and School Knowledge Centre (SKC), Gombe state.

Three weeks ago, the minister had in furtherance of the implementation of the digital economy strategy, commissioned some six projects.