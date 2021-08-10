Pantami flags off training on e-governance for state executive council members in Kano

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has flagged off e-governance and digital transformation training for members of the Kano State Executive Council.

He specifically urged other state governors to emulate Kano state governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, and embrace the digital transformation training.

Dr. Pantami who spoke at the flag off ceremony in Kano, Monday, noted that e-governance was key to the success of any economy at all levels as it enhances transparency, cost effectiveness and accountability while ensuring the effective delivery of government digital services to the people.

According to him, “Kano is strategic in terms of population and commerce and the timing is apt.

The training which is the pioneer programme at that level, was aimed at equipping the leadership of the state with the requisite skills for effective governance in line with global trends.

Dr Pantami disclosed that the training was at the behest of the state governor who had initiated talks on possible collaborations and partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy during a courtesy call earlier this year.

The Minister commended the state governor for the plan to deploy fibre optics across the state within the next two years

“We are open to partnering with any state that is willing to take advantage of this laudable initiative,” he said.