Pantami is father of digital economy – Ajiya

The President/CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute, Prof. Mohammed Ajiya has stated that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is the father of digital economy in Nigeria.

Professor Ajiya made this known in his welcome address at the official opening of the the 2nd International Conference on CyberSpace (i2C) holding between February 23 and 25, 2021.

The theme of the conference is “Think, Imaginate, Create and Innovate” which was carefully chosen to reflect the vast advances being made by man, particularly in the cyberspace.

Prof. Ajiya noted that upon Dr. Pantami’s ascension as Minister, he sought the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to rename the Ministry of Communications to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to align the Ministry’s aim of leading the digital evolution of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Ajiya, “this singular action and the accompanying policy framework put in place, has been a major turning point for strategic growth and convergence of technology for greater development of the country.”

Prof. Ajiya also noted that the Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of NCC.

“Prof. U.G Danbatta is a man of enormous experience in the space in both the academic and the industry and implored on all the participants to listen attentively to his speech with a view to tap from his immense knowledge,” he said.

He welcomed the participants to the 2nd International conference on Cyberspace and assured them of a value-adding journey.

The conference was organised by the Nasarawa State University Keffi’s Centre for Cyberspace Studies, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Nigeria Section and the Digital Bridge Institute. Industry giants like IBM, CISCO among others are partners on the conference.

He stated that the conference was an opportunity to build networks with other academics and experts in the same or similar field of studies all around the world and to share thoughts on recent advances and technological breakthroughs.

He assured that the conference will explore some of the most exciting emerging technologies and their applications, from 5G, IoT, and Embedded Systems to Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and of course, Blockchain.

He expressed his optimism that the conference will spark new ideas and innovations that will change the Cyberspace for the betterment of humanity.

