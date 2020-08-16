Pantami, the pacesetter

Good leadership can either be genetic or achieved but the combination of the duo is a rare attribute that cuts across one out of thousands of people. Every leader claims to be a perfect peg in a perfect hole but the real tempest will definitely separate the wheat from the chaff.

It is not a piece of news that the COVID-19 pandemic is drawing back the whole world, crippling economies and setting barriers to national growth and development. I cannot help but wonder how pacesetter Pantami keeps on unravelling completed beneficial projects after projects.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has completed highly sophisticated projects that will withstand the test of time, futuristic projects that are not confined to the era of this pandemic alone. Projects that are meant to be in as much human hearts are still vibrating.



Apparently, the Pantami has tactically blended his profound practical and theoretical knowledge with his ascribed and achieved leadership idiosyncrasies in discharging his duties diligently even at the time the world expects nothing from him. He is indeed a born and trained leader.

The above is a commitment that no leader can exhibit except the anointed ones. Factually, the pacesetter has completed worthwhile projects than any other minister in the past few months. He unveiled six sensible and sensational projects at the mid of last month and also dumbfounded the whole nation with another electrifying 11 exhibitions recently. These are logical and frugal projects that Nigeria needed for the revival of the economy at this critical time. Projects that will not put burdens on the economy, you will agree that his digital economy portfolio befits him just like his caftans and caps.



Indeed the pacesetter Pantami has set a pace for thousands of people to follow. He has deafened his hearings to the spurious wailings of the wailers and closed his eyes to calumnies of defamers but rather channels his energy to set up amazing projects. That’s the pacesetter, That’s the Pantami, That’s who he is!



Lastly, he has become a source of motivations for many youths. On facebook, there are endless pages of Pantami. On twitter, there are several birds humming his name and on Instagram, there are zillions kilograms of the pacesetter. The lesson is; if you are good, you will highly be celebrated. May God keep his body and soul safe and sound.

Muib Shefiu[email protected]