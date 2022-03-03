Pantami,Danbatta lead Nigerian delegation to MWC 2022

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, accompanied by the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta is leading the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

The Mobile World Congress, the most influential conference and exhibition of stakeholders in mobile technology, innovation and connectivity, is taking place in Barcelona started from February 28 and will end March 3, 2022.

The Nigerian delegation will engage global players in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sphere to explore areas of strategic collaboration and investment for accelerating the growth of Nigeria’s emergent digital economy.

The Nigerian delegation is scheduled to participate in at least 33 sessions during MWC, organised by Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). The gathering attracts the participation of biggest manufacturers, GSM operators, mobile brands, regulators and policy makers from across the world, showcasing innovations, new announcements, new products and emergent innovations.

Among the teams Pantami will lead other participants from Nigeria to meet, are Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), representatives the World Economic Forum (WEF), and other key actors in the global ICT ecosystem.

On arrival in Barcelona, Pantami, Danbatta and top echelon of the Nigerian delegation, hit the ground running by holding purposive strategic talks with Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), a global organization advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilisation.