PAPSS, BUNA to build payment gateway between Africa, Arab region

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) operated by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Wednesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BUNA, the cross-border and multi-currency payment system owned by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

Interoperability among payment systems, as the foundation for enhancing cross-border payments, requires technical, process and business system compatibility so that end users can seamlessly transact with each other across systems. This collaboration lays the foundation for the interoperability between PAPSS and BUNA payment systems, their participants will be able to make fast, secure and affordable transactions in their local currencies between the African continent and the Arab region.

By joining PAPSS, banks enable their customers to trade within Africa. Each bank joining PAPSS has access to tens of thousands of end-users already connected across the platform’s growing community of financial institutions. Central banks joining the PAPSS infrastructure extends the collective reach of the payment system to millions more, with the resultant positive impact on intra-African Trade.

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank and Chairperson of PAPSS Management Board, Professor Benedict Oramah, said: “The MoU with BUNA is another important step that PAPSS has taken after its commercial launch. The Arab World and Africa have a long history of trade relations and the PAPSS-BUNA partnership will further facilitate the growth of trade between the two regions.”

Director General Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund, Dr. Abdulrahman A. Al Hamidy, said: “We highlight the important role of Afreximbank and the AMF in leading strategic initiatives that can strengthen the economic ties between the Arab region and the African continent and support the global efforts to promote financial inclusion and improve access to appropriate financial services.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

