Para-soccer, Karate: Nigeria’s medal hope at Commonwealth Games 

The first quarter of this year 2022 has been a very engaging time for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Administrators. Everyone appears to be on their toes and fully stirred up for action. With the look of things, the future promises great successes since what is uppermost in their mind now is how to develope para athletes in the newly created department of National Sports Festival and Para-Soccer, as well as nurture them to be readily available for events.

Happily everyone’s hands are on the deck. The Nigerian Olympic Committee has arisen to a new and commendable level of expectation that will accord Nigeria Women victory in many international positions. The International Olympic Committee has granted Nigerian Women Committee the opportunity to field a candidate for the Woman Vice President (Africa). What an honour it is to the nation.

It is worthy of note that the Women Committee of the NOC recently organized a two day successful and greatly applauded seminar and review programme in Abuja, while the Lagos version is expected to hold in May, 2022.

On its own part, the Department of National Sport Festival and Para-Soccer has been in very close contact with the Military and Para military formations that have energetic officers whose performance, expectedly, will earn the country medals in marshal and combat events. The Ministry has as well, taken avantage of the newly created Department to organize events that have strengthened the hope of the Para- Athletes in their expected fields of participation.

Director of the National Festival and Para Soccer Department, Mr Peter Nelson noted that the para-athletes have never disappointed the nation in their various historic and marvelous outings, thereby proving that there is massive ability in their seeming disability. While assuring that no effort will be spared in the quest to fix and produce assured talents in Nigeria’s sports, he enthused a brighter future for sports as leaders of the sector are determined to lead it to a new era of greater success.

The Karate Federation is one of the defensive combat games that is quickly gaining recognition independently. It has consistently organised and participated in Championships that will help them accumulate points knowing that the success of their events is dependent on accumulation of points. As it stands, the Federation’s leadership is using karate to strenghten their relationship with the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, MATSUNAGA Kazuyoshi, who just redeemed his pledge to the country to host an annual tournament that will help the Federation gather points to enhance their qualification and victory at Championships. Indeed the 1st Japanese Ambassor’s Karate tournament, Abuja, was held from 7th to 9th April, 2022 and it attracted many athletes and public participants from fourteen States of the Federation.

Speaking at the event which he described as a high standard, the President of the Federation, Hon. Silas Agara, said that the gesture by the Japanese Ambassador will solidify the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Japan. He further said that the annual event would assist his Federation more with the technical supports, kits and equipments that the Ambassador promised. Hon. Agara assured the Sports Ministry that his Federation is capable of giving the country medals at any International Games as most of his karatekers are professionals. He called on his atheletes to be ready at any time to answer the Clarion Call when called upon to do so. Dignitaries from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Bayela State, Karate lovers and individual karaters graced the occasion.

In a related development, the Nigerian Police Force has been commended for providing logistics and sporting kits for their officers who participated at the “One Services One Medal Games (OSOM)” organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and for the sterling performance of its personnel during the Games. Their athletes were indeed radiant in their turn out. Similarly, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service were also, committed to the OSOM Games and exposed quality athletes that can make the nation proud at the medal platforms of international competitions.

I am glad to say that the Ministry is not resting on its oars, and without any doubt, ready to go the extra mile to achieve sporting fortunes. The Ministry has started preparation and talent hunt ahead of the Commonwealth Games slated to hold in Birmingham in the United Kingdom in July, 2022. All the participants which include the Military and Para-Military, karatekers and other Para-Athletes are promising strong outings in their different events that make up the nine sports expected to be competed in, during the Championships.

Although it is regretable that after many years of independence and acquired western education, most of our youths still chose to remain in mental slavery of illiteracy when they rather are being looked upon to take the prime role in leadership. The effort of the Federal Government in building approved stadiums for sporting events should be commended.

Nevertheless, the Sports Ministry should endeavor to be mindful of security and guard against what could constitute a threat to our sports development; and vandalisation of the sports infrastructures by irresponsible behaviour of some of the youths. We cannot continue to condone deviant behaviour at home when the world has gone beyond that kind of rascality. The mentality of the typical youths out there, who take delight in such vandalism and tearing down equipment and paraphernalia that have been acquired at great cost and fitted for the development and professional use of our athletes must change.

However, the potentials of our athletes are enormous and they should take their places of honour and proudly raise our flags on the global stage. I wish therefore to humbly suggest for these well performing athletes to be commensurately appreciated for their exploits, as it is done for footballers.

The failure to qualify for the World Cup is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians and attests to the need for urgent action in the sports sector. Fixing Nigerian sports entails a wide range of activities that will cover the whole breathe of sporting endeavours, from the grassroot, through schools, specialised groups, up to the elite sports.

Sports can only thrive when all the inputs are right and the significant parts fit well into place, like in a rolling wheel. We all have a stake in it and must fully cooperate to make Nigeria’s sports prosper. “Let us emancipate ourselves from illiterate slavery”.

Nwokorie is a Press Officer with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

