Paradigm shift: The way forward





The American/German poet and novelist Charles Bukowsky said, “The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence. The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, but wise people so full of doubts”.

In Nigeria today, we cannot deny the fact that the confidence of the few incompetent Nigerians has triumphed over the intelligent ones.

The sad reality of Nigerian politics indubitably portrays a system that is under siege by the actions, inactions and reactions of the ageing political drivers. They have taken over both the law making and implementation of all government policies that have failed to drive the country forward to the extent of failing woefully of their primary responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

History reminds us of our past whether good or bad. It gives an insight to adjust our presence and plan for the future. It is true that the current crop of leaders enjoys all the labour of our hereos past as the founding fathers had invested in them with the hope to bequeath a nation that can feed itself. I am sure that almost all, if not all, the current leaders were mentored by our founding fathers.

The irony is that the current crop of leaders has bastardised the economy of our dear country. An evolution is the way forward as what was obtainable in the post-colonial era where the nationalists who agitated and achieved independence from Britain were in their youth, but in Nigerian politics today, the reverse is the case. The contemporary Nigerian youths are no more than erand boys of the political elite that cannot be shielded from our current predicaments that is holding Nigeria to a standstill.

The young people must have their voices heard at all times. We cannot be passive participants in the conversations about our future. We must get active and create the future the way we want it as 2023 general elections draw near. We have traded our future for a token and today we are left only with lamentations far away from the corridors of power where the decisions concerning the future of the Nigerian youths are discussed.

The world is an imperfect place and when you say perfection then you always set a demand that can never be met. Nigerian youths must know that we can never get what we want. We can only get what we demand and our collective demand is to have a president that is within 50 years of age. President Muhammadu Buhar admitted that his age will limit his performance and such statement is not far away from the current realities.

The difference between Nigerian leaders and those in the developed world like the USA, UK, China and their likes is that, they are effective and always admit that their shortcomings are painfully obvious to not just them but to their followers.

If we want peace and stability, security of lives and properties, unity and socio-economic development in all spheres of human endeavours, the current leadership must urgently carry those that they left behind. The youths should turn a new leaf before it is too late by voting in leaders not rulers. Leaders who will not be stubborn but tractable even though as human beings they may get caught in conflicts of ideas of the old, believing that the young need to take charge to solve their existing problems.

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s sage that “the world belongs to the energetic” is apt in the struggle to participate actively to take over power and bring good governance to the youths.

Nigeria’s leadership needs the young and energetic to catalyse development processes. The phrase that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow is an aphorism that contradicts the leadership monopoly practised by ageing Nigerian politicians for decades. Leadership is portrayed as the right of the elderly in Nigeria, irrespective of societal changes since independence and hence the urgent need for the youths to take over come 2023.

Since coming of the fourth republic in 1999, a survey shows that youths representation in politics, the political leaders in present day Nigeria are above 50 years of age. About 80% of the population of our political leaders are not youths including the successive ministers of youths and sports development. Nigeria is yet to produce a new face as president because former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Buhari were military heads of state at their youth. Late Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan were former governors and were all above 50 years of age.

It was a deliberate attempt by selfish and power-drunk elite to keep the youth alienated and non-chalant about Nigerian democracy. The prospect for improved governance is that Nigerian youth must wake-up and take charge of their political destiny, infiltrate the nooks and crannies of politics and decision making in the country. They should contest elections by participating actively in politics which is the first step for Nigerian youth to wake up from their political slumber and take a step further to achieve their dreams of a youthful presidency.

History doesn’t happen but we make history happen. The recent appointment of Abdurasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman and the emergence of a 25-year-old Mohammed Kadade Suleman as the national youth leader of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party are eye openers for the Nigerian youths to take over power in the coming national elections. I am happy that this advocacy has started with many Nigerian youths currently clamouring for a youthful president by calling on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and the national secretary of the Social Democratic Party Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam (Makaman Tilde) to contest. This is among few steps towards sustainaining the tempo of taking over power from the ageing and recycled current set of leaders in Nigeria.

Danaudi, National President of Arewa Youths Advocate for Peace and Unity Initiative, writes from Bauchi, Bauchi state.

Related