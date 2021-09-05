Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa

Team Nigeria have finished in the 33rd position on the medals table of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and 4th in Africa.

With a total number of ten medals won which include four gold, a silver and five bronze, Team Nigeria were the 4th best African team behind Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Represented by only 22 athletes, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics had one of Team Nigeria’s smallest contingents to an international competition and yet her ten medals were just two short of twelve, her record number of medals won at a Paralympic Games.

According to Team Nigeria’s Chef de Mission, Mr. Peter Nelson who is also the Director of Planning, Monitoring and Information in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the athletes did Nigeria proud, considering their number.

“It is awesome and quite remarkable what we have achieved at this Paralympic Games,” Nelson remarked.

“We want to use this medium to appreciate the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, for his enormous support, in making sure that Team Nigeria recorded huge successes. Our dreams and plans came to reality.

“Also, i want to thank the Permanent Secretary, Mr Nebolisa Anako, for his giant strides too, in making sure that everything went to plan.

“In all, I give glory to God and specially appreciate the athletes, who are the gladiators, not forgetting their coaches and support staff. They all made it possible for the Nigerian anthem to be heard ten good times at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” the Chef de Mission concluded.