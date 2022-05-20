Parents, experts, CSOs agonise over 10m out-of-school girls in Nigeria

Parents, civil society organisations, educationists, parents and other stakeholders have decried the high number of out-of- school girls in the country.

Speaking in separate exclusive chats with Blueprint Weekend, they however, identified insecurity, poverty and cultural beliefs as reasons for the development.

According to them, despite the implementation of free and compulsory education by many states across the country, the precarious security situation of the country is majorly responsible for school drop-outs among girls, “particularly in states where banditry attacks and mass kidnapping of students have become incessant.”

CSOs

In an exclusive chat with Blueprint Weekend, the executive director, Education as a Vaccine, Nkechi Nwafor, said girls were still behind their male counterparts in key development indices, even as the majority of the out-of-school girls were from the North.

She said, “Currently, in Nigeria, there are 18.5 million out-of-school children, 60 per cent of whom are girls. That is over 10 million girls are out of school. Most importantly, you will need to know that the majority of these out-of-school children are actually from northern Nigeria.

“This situation heightens gender inequity, where only one in four girls from poor, rural families complete junior secondary school education. The situation with girls’ education in Nigeria has been further affected by attacks on schools. These attacks have created an insecure learning environment, discouraging parents and care-givers from sending their children to schools, while at the same time the students themselves become fearful of going to school. These attacks have particularly and specifically targeted girls.”

Also, Hussaina Yakubu, the president of Girls Reproductive Rights Agenda, said the rates of transition from lower basic education to upper basic classes were low among girls.

“The Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act 2004 makes primary and junior secondary learning free and compulsory for children within the schooling age. Compared with other countries globally, Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children. While enrollment figures across states keep increasing, it appears that some girls are still being left behind.

“An analysis of data from Nigeria’s annual school census of 2019/2020 indicates that the average transition rate from lower basic education to upper basic stands at 58 per cent for the northern states of Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara. The national average for a girl’s transition from primary to junior secondary stands at 64 per cent even as the national average remains unacceptable to me,” she said.

She said further that, “Remember, this is eight years since the first known attack on a learning institution in Nigeria on April 14, 2014, in which 276 students at Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno state were abducted by terrorists.

“Since then, the country has witnessed a spate of attacks on schools and abductions of students; sometimes resulting in their deaths. This has become recurrent in the last two years, especially in the North-west and North-central regions of Nigeria. Since December 2020, 1,436 school children and 17 teachers have been abducted from schools, and 16 school children lost their lives.

“Unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks on schools and abduction of students, are reprehensible; a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable. Their occurrences cut short the futures and dreams of the affected students.

“Attacks on learning institutions render the learning environment insecure and discourage parents and caregivers from sending their wards to schools, while the learners themselves become fearful of the legitimate pursuit of learning. The invisible harm school attacks inflict on the victims’ mental health is incalculable and irredeemable.

“Girls have particularly been targeted, exacerbating the figures of out-of-school children in Nigeria, 60 per cent of whom are girls. It is a trajectory which must be halted, and every hand in Nigeria must be on deck to ensure that learning in Nigeria is not a dangerous enterprise for any child, particularly for girls.”

Experts, educationists

Likewise, an educationist and children’s rights expert and Co-founder [email protected] for Children Society, Taiwo Akinlami, said, “The Nigerian girl-child is seriously endangered and under threat. In the northern part of the country, just about 20 per cent of girls have access to education and can read or write. They have either never been to school or dropped out very early.

“When girls are educated, it would reduce teenage pregnancy; so, help them to become more self-reliant and committed to the nation’s progress. When girls are denied education, you are denying roughly half of the nation’s population from being emancipated and preventing progress. Until we generate public will, we cannot generate the political will to force our leaders to do the right thing.”

On how to check the trend, Akinlami said: “This calls for sober reflection because looking at the state of our education and health, it is in dire emergency. The Nigerian girl-child is dealing with a plethora of issues and till today, many girls still struggle with sanitary health, zero access to sanitary hygiene and products, and miss school due to this as well as lack of toilets.

She stressed the need to educate the girl child, saying “education for the girl- child goes beyond enrolling them into schools as the girl education is a vaccine that addresses poverty rate, over population and health indices such as malnutrition, maternal mortality among others.”

She appealed to authorities to make schools safe and provide a secure learning environment for every child in the country, especially for girls, in order to increase their enrolment, retention, and completion of education.

Also, the proprietor of Glory Peach Academy Kubwa, Jide Asefison, noted that the difficulties faced by females to get an education were severe across the country.

According to her, although primary and secondary education is free in most states, the other cost that comes with sending girls to school discourages most parents.

She said, “If you look at it critically, at the primary and junior secondary school levels, the enrolment of the girl child is higher than their male counterpart, but you can’t find them in the senior secondary schools and the tertiary institutions, their number reduced drastically.

“Girl-child school enrolment at the higher levels is poor compared to their male counterparts. The girls are either being given out in marriages or engaged in hawking in the streets to enable them to earn a living with their parents.”

In the same vein, Salisu Bago, who has two girls in secondary school, blamed the situation on insecurity and poverty.

“Insecurity, occasioned by herders, farmers’ attacks and communal clashes is responsible for the high number of out-of-school children. However, negligence on the part of some parents and the inability to buy basic school utilities, such as uniforms, has also forced many children out-of-school. And they are now struggling to become family breadwinners by hawking in the streets,” he said.

Likewise, the project coordinator, Human Development Initiative (HDI), Samuel Ajayi, urged the federal and state governments to increase their investments in gender-responsive public education and support all efforts to eliminate religious and cultural barriers.

He underscored the rights of the girl-child to basic education, saying, “It is important to provide the girl-child with information on their right to education as a fundamental human right. Also, to teach them morals concerning other people’s right to education.”

It would be recalled that the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) recently raised the alarm that over 10 million girl-children were out-of-school in Nigeria.

‘This is despite initiatives by the federal and state governments to increase enrollments.”

