Parents urged to commit more time to children’s upbringing

A Controller of Nigeria Correctional Centre, Alhaji Ahmed Habu Gumel, has charged parents to always commit more time to their children’s upbringing for better citizenship.

He gave the charge in Keffi Nasarawa state during the wedding fatiha of his two daughters, Saturday. He expressed dismay over the rate of child abuse which is becoming rampant in the society.

He, however, called on mothers to consider house helps living under their roof and take care of them with the fear of God instead of treating them less than their pet animal, a situation he described as condescending; adding that, if no one is watching we should remember that we shall give account one day.

Gumel advised his two daughters not to take any challenges to any third party and always be humble and give respect to their husbands.

The mother of the brides, Hajia Hajara, who was overwhelmed with happiness, said marriage is a legal union of a man and woman according to the tradition and religion.

She said a house that is divided against itself shall not stand and any group fighting against themselves shall not stand.

He called on the couples to live a happy matrimonial home and be in good union with their husbands.