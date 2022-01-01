Parishioners in mourning mood as Catholic Bishop dies on New Year

The Catholic Bishop Of Ilorin diocese in Kwara state Rev. Dr Paul Adegboyega Olawoore has passed on.

The Bishop’s health was at critical state according to a Parishioner shortly before December 31, 2021 Cross over service.

A member of his church Aloy Chukwuemeka wrote on his Facebook page on January 1, 2022, “At the cathedral church last nite during the Cross over service, we waited for him as the service was delayed for about 20mins after 10pm.

“The mass continued and ended well not knowing that as we were rejoicing in the Church for the new year 2022, he died around 1am same time this morning.

“May his soul rest in peace.”