In Anambra, Soludo gives gunmen quit notice as operatives pull down kidnappers’ hideout

Anambra state governor, Professor Charles Soludo, weekend, said the state would no longer be conducive to unknown gunmen and other criminals.

Soludo, who stated this after a joint security network raided and demolished kidnappers hideout at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA), warned that the state had invoked the extant laws of the land with which it would deal with criminals.

According to him, the government was committed to ensure the peace and safety of all, hence, the resolve to reclaim Anambra from the hoodlums.

On the raid of the kidnappers’ hideout, the governor said it was established that the demolished building was a den for criminal activities, which was against the provisions of various laws of Anambra state.

He applauded the cooperation by some people in the state who had been volunteering information, adding that every stranger would be suspicious until his or her job was confirmed to be legitimate.

Earlier, a statement by the press secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, said the Anambra State Joint Security Task Force conducted the demolition of the house (old bungalow) harbouring the criminals in Oba which lasted for more than five hours at the hideout of the notorious kidnappers.

“The hideout has earlier been raided recently, where exhibits such as locally made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, indian hemp, among other incriminating materials were recovered at the building with some arrests also made.

“However, it will be recalled that a gang of kidnappers were traced to the hideout by the Police, following an attack and subsequent kidnapp of two persons at Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area, and another two persons in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area.

“The gunmen had entered Oko through Nanka for a kidnap operation and were on the verge of succeeding before the prompt intervention of the police special force acting on a tip- off and subsequently engaged them in gunfire. One of them was killed, but others escaped with various degree of injuries,” the statement said.

