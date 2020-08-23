Parma sack head coach D’Aversa



Italian side Parma have sacked manager Roberto D’Aversa.

The Italian, 45, guided the club from the third division back to Serie A, overseeing two of their three successive promotions.

He is expected to be replaced by former Lecce boss Fabio Liverani.



Parma said D’Aversa’s dismissal comes after “the cohesion, unity of intent, harmony and mutual enthusiasm which have been so key to the successes achieved together have disappeared”.

“Nothing can erase the unforgettable achievements engraved into the club’s history thanks to the coach and his coaching team’s fundamental contribution,” the club statement added.



Parma, who finished 11th in Serie A this season, were relegated into the fourth division in 2015 after being declared bankrupt. D’Aversa took over in 2016 with the side in Serie C.