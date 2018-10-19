Part-time students shut MAPOLY over discrimination

Following the ongoing lecturers strike at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, the part-time students of the institution shut the school gate to express their disappointment with their lecturers strike.

The angry students said they would continue to disrupt all activities in the school until their lecturers return to lecture halls.

The protesting students, reports said, converged on the school entrance gate and prevented movement of workers and visitors to the school.

The students complained that their lecturers strike had rendered them useless; therefore, their strike was to call the polytechnic management and the lecturers to settle their differences.

We are not going to stop this protest until our lecturers are back to the classroom. The management of the school has failed us. How can we be paying that kind of money and the school cannot convince ASUP to go to lectures? They are using our money to pay full-time lecturers at the expense of ours. For the past two weeks, there has been no lecture for part-time students, one of the protesting students said.

Before now, full-time student of the polytechnic also protested their lecturers strike, saying the protest will continue until their lecturers return to class.

Note that following an emergency meeting of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in September, the staff of the polytechnic said they were going to resume their suspended industrial action.

ASUP said the decision to go on strike was to press home their demands for the state government to expedite action towards fixing the deplorable state of the facilities in the institution.

