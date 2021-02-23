Parthian Partner, others register N20bn CP on FMDQ platform

The Nigerian Debt Capital Market (“DCM”) has continued to witness significant activity among corporates seeking a viable avenue to raise capital to meet their financing needs.

Parthian Partner Limited has joined other companies to register N20 billion Commercial Paper (CP) programme on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) platform.

The registration of this CP Programme according to FMDQ Exchange strategically positions Parthian Partners to raise short-term finance from the DCM with speed at a time in the future when it determines suitable, through CP issues within the CP Programme limit.

In support of the growth and revitalisation of the Nigerian economy, FMDQ championed the resuscitation of the CP market to provide corporate and commercial businesses with the opportunity to meet their short-term funding requirements, whilst building their profiles within the Nigerian DCM.

In addition to its commendable and efficient registration process, FMDQ Exchange, through its Quotation Service, will provide stakeholders and market participants with credible and real-time information as part of the Exchange’s commitment to facilitate transparency in the fixed income market space.