Ebonyi state recorded partial compliance to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

There was vehicular movement, though not heavy, on the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

Also, the popular international market was open to business activities partially.

Some parts of the market, banks, and filling stations were however closed down.

The order did not deprive students who were writing the National Examination Council (NECO) exams, as they sat for their Mathematics on Monday.