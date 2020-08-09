Participants in Ebonyi commissioner’s essay competition receive prizes

Ebonyi state Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali (Chief P. Noble), has showered encomiums on the state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, for giving him the opportunity to grow his political teeth with his appointment into office last year.

In an exclusive interview with Blueprint Sunday, P. Noble revealed that, as part of activities lined up to celebrate his one year anniversary as commissioner and to celebrate the 2020 Afikpo new yam festival (Ikeji), which he started with the disbursement of N50, 000 to 10 Ebonyians on Friday, he equally sponsored an essay competition for Ebonyians to learn more about the activities of his ministry and what the state government is doing to better the lives of residents.

The 2-day essay competition held on the Facebook page of a journalist, Prince Paul Okah, from Thursday, August 6 to Saturday, August 8, with the topic: “How project monitoring and evaluation impacts on development of Ebonyi state,” attracted 23 participants, who were expected to write above 500 words on the topic.

Messrs Chijioke Egwu Ekumaoko, Lawrence Lawal Okoh and Oyim Ugwu Chukwuemeka emerged first, second and third position winners, respectively, and consequently received cash prizes of N10,000, N7, 000 and N5,000 for their different positions, while N1,000 airtime of different networks was disbursed to 20 participants as consolation for participation and motivation to participate in future competitions.

Speaking on the competition, P. Noble expressed gratitude to Governor Umahi for giving him the opportunity to contribute his quota to the overall development of the state by harnessing potentials and young talents through essay competitions, even as he advised Ebonyians to always focus on the good things the governor is doing for the development of the state and also assuring that Afikpo people in particular and Ebonyians in general will continue enjoying dividends of democracy under Umahi.

He said: “Let me start by saying that I am proud of my governor, His Excellency, Chief Engr. David Nweze Umahi, who gave me the opportunity to apprentice under him and learn more about politics when he appointed me commissioner on August 7, last year. I promise to be loyal and to key into the visions of the Governor in whatever I do, as he has the interest of Ebonyi people at heart. He has changed the face of Ebonyi from what it used to be, so we are grateful to him.”