Participate actively in 2023 general elections for a better Nigeria, Peller tasks youth



The lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo state, Hon Shina Peller, has asked the Nigerian youth to participate fully in the 2023 general elections.

Peller gave the charge while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths festival, attended by youths from Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, and Kwara states held at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium, in Ibadan.

According to Hon Peller, to achieve this, it is now time for the youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) so as to be able to participate fully in the coming general elections in Nigeria.

The lawmaker representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo state declared that with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), the Nigerian youth were better placed at a vantage position to effect the needed change to rebuild the nation and set the country on the path of progress.

“Nigeria youth should see the 2023 general election as their own time to effect positive change that would transform the country into “a land of our dream”, he said.

Speaking on the controversial bill seeking to absorb the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) into the Nigerian Police Force, Hon Peller declared that the proposed bill was not to cause sorrow or disaffection but to avoid duplication of functions and foster growth and development.

The lawmaker described the misconceptions on the proposed bill as unfortunate as there was no need for such, saying, “the bill is not about scrapping NSCDC, but merging the agency with the Nigeria Police Force to achieve better results in policing.”

“The bill does not in any way seek to render people jobless rather the bill proposes the transfer of assets and personnel of the NSCDC to the Nigeria Police. In other words, assets and personnel will be absorbed by the Police; so there won’t be loss of jobs.”

One of the daughters of late Chief MKO Abiola, Derinsola, while speaking charged the youth to come out en masse to participate in the forthcoming general elections, to ensure that problems facing the country werlre cured.

“Now is Youth o’clock, this is your time to take part in decision making. Go out and make sure you collect your PVCs. It is only through this, you can have a voice in the affairs of the country. It is through this you can determine who is your President, Governor, and all other elected officials. This is your party (APC), a party of the progressives. Please, this is your chance now!”