Parties can grow economy, reduce internal tension- Uzoewulu

A political analyst/economist, Mr. Olisa Uzoewulu, says if political parties are properly organized, they can become a source economic growth as well as reduce internal tension and violent activities during elections.

Uzoewulu, who is also the President, Board of Trustees of an NGO operating under the aegis of ‘Awakening the Sleeping Giant Leadership Initiative’, observed that the crises characterizing elections and electioneering in the country over the years were mainly due to faulty membership system among political parties.

According to him, if political parties keep clean register where members pay dues as at when due and cease to be members when they default, such political parties cannot be hijacked by the so-called money bags.

“The position of my NGO is that political parties should be run like town union meetings where membership is based on those whose names appear in a register and are at the same time financial up to date.

“This will drastically reduce violence during elections as members of a particular political party know themselves, know who is capable of holding what position and agree on a roundtable to elect such a person during party primaries.

“Apart from this, the monies realized as dues would be paid into the banks where it yields interest and taxes deducted which will in no small way contribute to economic growth through job creation and other business activities at the party secretariat.

Further, he said: “If we sanitize the political parties, there would be structure, they should be taxed, members should pay dues and it would be complementary investment hub for the government,” he stated.

He insisted that Nigeria has not emerged from recession in the real sense of it, saying that the 1.81 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth recorded in the last quarter is not sufficient for the majority of the people to feel the impact of shared prosperity.

According to him, the concept of the NGO is to drive solution, have a social contract with the people and share ideas on how the country can achieve the much desired development.

