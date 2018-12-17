Parties can grow the economy, reduce internal tension- Uzoewulu

A political analyst/economist, Mr. Olisa Uzoewulu has taken a hard look at the nation’s political space and concluded that if political parties are properly organized, they can become a source economic growth as well as reduce internal tension and violent activities during elections.

In an interactive session with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Uzoewulu, also the President, Board of Trustees of an NGO operating under the aegis of ‘Awakening the Sleeping Giant Leadership Initiative’, observed that the crises characterising elections and electioneering in the country over the years is mainly due to faulty membership system among political parties.

Uzoewulu while proffering solution to what he described as the bane of our political system, stated that if political parties keep clean register where members pay dues as and when due and seize to be members when they default, such political parties cannot be hijacked by the so called money bags.

“The position of my NGO is that political parties should be run like town union meetings where membership is based on those whose names appear in a register and are at the same time financial up to date.

“This will drastically reduce violence during elections as members of a particular political party know themselves, know who is capable of holding what position and agree on a roundtable to elect such a person during party primaries.

“Apart from this, the monies realized as dues would be paid into the banks where it yields interest and taxes deducted which will in no small way contribute to economic growth through job creation and other business activities at the party secretariat.

Lamenting a the trend where the treasurer, financial secretary and auditor of political parties have become redundant, Uzoewulu said: “It is worrisome that in present day political parties, the financial secretary, the treasurer and the auditor have nothing to do in the parties because there is no financial record to keep by the financial secretary, no money to keep by the treasurer and no book for the auditor to audit.

“If we sanitise the political parties, there would be structure, they should be taxed, members should pay dues and it would be complementary investment hub for the government,” he stated.

On the economy, Uzoewulu picked holes in the manner Nigeria’s economy is being handled, disclosing that the country requires a minimum of 7 per cent consecutive growth for four quarters for the citizens to enjoy improved condition of living.

He insisted that Nigeria has not emerged from recession in the real sense of it, saying that the 1.81 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth recorded in the last quarter is not sufficient for the majority of the people to feel the impact of shared prosperity.

According to him, the concept of the NGO is to drive solution, have a social contract with the people and share ideas on how the country can achieve the much desired development.

Speaking further, Mr. Uzoewulu said that it would be difficult for the country to diversify its economy if Nigeria maintains the rent economy which it currently operates.

The economist said that the Oil sector, which contributed 9.38 per cent to total real GDP in Q3 2018, down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2017, should be restructured by ensuring that finished products are refined from the crude oil the country sells.

“There is no organised transport system in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), if we do, it would be easy to check crime and criminalities in the society”, he added.

