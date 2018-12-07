Parties must seek 72 hours clearance before rally – Police

Political parties in Niger state have been directed to seek clearance from the police 72 hours before holding rallies in order to avoid clashes during the 2019 general elections.

The Niger state Commissioner of Police, D. P Yakadi gave this directive yesterday in a security meeting with stakeholders in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

He the command was reading to ensure credible elections in the state adding that the police will deal decisively with anyone that want to cause violence in the state.

He said that the possession of any kind of dangerous weapon during rallies was prohibited adding that thuggery will not be allowed during the period of electioneering campaign.

The commissioner said that the police is ready to provide level playing ground to all political parties, advising that they should shun hate speeches and circulation of fake news.

According to him, political parties should sincerely condemn electoral violence in their campaigns and manisfesto while ensuring that they abide by the rules of the game.

He advised government and other stakeholders not to interfere in the elections adding that community and religious leaders should continue to pray and preach on peaceful election in Niger state.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.