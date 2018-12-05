Parties primaries: We have 396 court cases – INEC

The Independent NatioParties primaries: We have 396 court cases – INECnal Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has been joined in 396 cases arising from the just concluded political party primaries in the country.

The INEC also said it has been slammed with fifty two petitions from those who are aggrieved against the Commission.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud, who was represented by a Resident Electoral Commission, Festus Okoye, made the disclosure at the NBA Conference held in Port Harcourt.

The INEC boss also said the Commission has been hounded with a barrage of Court orders that poses challenge to the Commission.

He, therefore, called on political parties to exhaust internal mechanisms to settle disputes before running to court.

According to Okoye, “The Commission has been joined in 396 cases rising from the conduct of the primary elections recently held in the country and other activities that fall under the INEC timetable.

“Despite the deluge of cases arising from party primaries and nominations, the Bar and the Bench have played and will continue to play huge in stabilising the electoral process.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.