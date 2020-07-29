Partner churches to ensure COVID-19 containment, cleric urges govts

The Vicar in charge, Emmanuel Anglican Church Avu, Owerri West LGA of Imo state and Archdeacon of Avu Archdeaconry, Venerable Mike Amadi has called on governments at all levels to have a working partnership with the church for the war against the dreaded Coronavirus to succeed.

In a chat with our correspondent, the cleric argued that the church is the fastest and closest place of reaching out to the people, especially when disseminating information on government policies or directives to the people as many don’t have radio or television to listen to or watch.

Archdeacon Amadi said unequivocally that this is necessary because people no longer trust government “because of their lies. This gives church leaders an opportunity to send COVID-19 messages to the people as easy as possible as their members have confidence in them.”

He recalled that during the period of distribution of COVID-19 palliatives, the church played a great role and did not leave it for government alone. He said his church bought different food items and distributed them to the downthrodden and encouraged sons and daughters of the community in Diaspora to do same and the church equally distributed the items to both the down trodden and those who became jobless as a result of the dreaded virus..

The cleric advised governments at all levels to acquaint people with their policies and always shun familiocracy or nepotism and use state funds to improve on the welfare of the people instead of putting them in their private pockets.

He further urged governments to engage directly with the people to know what each community needs, be it health facility, roads, schools, boreholes etc instead of giving them unwanted projects.

He added that governments should be sincere to the people at all times and endeavour to pay workers their salaries and pensioners their pensions regularly in order to win people’s confidence and boost the state’s economy.