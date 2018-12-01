Partronage of Made-in-Nigeria products’ll drive economic growth-Perm. Sec

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu has stressed the need for Nigerians to be self-reliant by producing goods and services that it can consume.

Nabasu said this when he received a certificate of performance as icon of diligent service and capacity building in the civil service by Vision 1 youth leadership development initiative recently in Abuja.

According to the Permanent Secretary “ The Ministry is focused on promoting self-reliance in Science, Technology and Innovation which is our constitutional function as spelt out in Section 18, Sub-section 2 whereby the Federal Government must promote Science, Technology and Innovation”.

He highlighted the efforts the ministry is making to ensure that Nigeria’s economy bounces back to life, by ensuring the nation shifts from being a mono-economy based on resources to a diversed economy that is knowledge and innovation driven.

Nabasu said the ministry would propel the nation’s youthful population by encouraging our youths to study courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and expressed delight in the youthful-driven organisation VISION 1 as conclude plans to organis security summit in order to promote national development.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Executive of Vision 1 Leadership Development Initiative, Mr. Victor Nse-Abasi praised the Permanent Secretary for his role in driving the ministry’s activities in line with mandate.

