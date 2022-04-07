Party chieftain drags PDP, Atiku to court over zoning 

An Abuja based chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday dragged the party to court over the contentious issue of leaving its presidential ticket open to all aspirants.

In a matter before the Federal High Court, Abuja, the deponent, Mallam Isa Taidi, joined the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as second defendant.

Isa Taidi, is seeking a relief among others that the presidential ticket of the party be zoned to the south as stipulated in Chapter 1 Part 7(3C) of the party constitution.

Taidi also wanted the “determination whether by true interpretation construction of chapter 1 Part (3C) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) which states, “The party shall pursue these aims and objectives: “adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.”

He said he wanted the court to determine whether “the 2023 Presidential Primary Election of the PDP should not be zoned? Whether Chapter 1, Part 7 (3 C) of the PDP constitution 2017 (As amended) recognises zoning of public offices viz: Presidential Election office?

“An order of this Honourable Court that the 1st defendant should zone its presidential primary to the South, having zoned it to the North in the 2019 elections.

“An order nullifying the report of the zoning committee of the 1st defendant which recommended that the Presidential Primaries of the Party should not be zoned.”

