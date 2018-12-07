Party denies endorsing Atiku, pulls out of CUPP

The Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) has pulled out of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and subsequently dismissed Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

Recall that Olagunsoye Oyinola, had announced that the CUPP has adopted the PDP presidential candidate as the sole flag bearer of the 38 political parties that agreed to corroborate against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

However, few hours following the announcement, the GDPN opted out of the coalition claiming that such arrangement is anti-democratic.

The party’s decision was contained in a statement signed by its presidential candidate, Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien, who said that the party was neither aware nor in support of the CUPP decision to endorse Atiku.

“For GDPN to abandon the mission of salvaging the country from the hands of old and recycled politicians responsible for the country’s total retrogression and stagnation will be a huge setback for the party.

“We can’t take Nigerians back to the dark ages. I want to state that the time to move Nigerian forward is now. We are a new party on a rescue mission. We can’t mortgage the future of our great Nation.

“We defer to the CUPP endorsement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We are on ground in the whole 36 states of the federation, and the FCT,” he said.

