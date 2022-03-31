Party politics: Gov Sule sues for calm amongst members 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has appealed for calm, especially between the supports of the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Umaru Al-Makura.

He said, “We should emulate them by making peace instead of bitter rivalry which is an ill wind that blows no one any good.”

The governor observed with concern the recent unsavory outbursts, bickering, bitter exchanges and sometimes use of foul and unprintable language between the supporters of APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, following the outcome of the just concluded APC national convention.

He advised that all must not forget that both Senators are illustrious sons of the state and highly respected statesmen who preach and practice peaceful coexistence.

A statement by Ibrahim Addra, chief press secretary to the governor and issued to newsmen in Lafia Thursday, urged them to remain peaceful and avoid actions that will portray the state to the rest of the country as being unable to manage the victory.

“This development is not only detestable but signifies retrogressive politicking, the kind that divides and retards progress.

“The outpour of emotions at such moments is understandable, but must be tamed in order to ensure harmony, peaceful co-existence and growth of our party, the APC and the state in particular.”

He noted that as politicians and devout Muslims, their Senators Adamu and Almakura, have since accepted the outcome of the election as the will of Allah.

It is on record that Senator Al-Makura has gone to the residence of Senator Adamu to congratulate him on his victory, promising to support him to achieve victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.