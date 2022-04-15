Party primaries: APC to hold emergency NEC meeting April 20



The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its post-national convention National Executives Committee (NEC) Meeting, on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022 by 10am at the Conference Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Blueprint gathered that it is an emergency NEC meeting to approve cost of nomination forms, schedule of activities, among others.

A statement released by the APC’s national publicity secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, said the meeting shall hold pursuant to Article 25.2 ii of the APC constitution.

According to Morka, the meeting shall consider the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections.

Morka said: “Pursuant to Article 25.2 ii of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party to consider the party’s timetable/ schedule of activities for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 123 of the APC constitution, please.”