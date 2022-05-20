Party primaries: Mark assures PDP aspirants of level playing field

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 National Convention Organising Committee, Senator David Mark, has assured the 15 Presidential aspirants of a level playing field.

The former President of the Senate urged party faithful across the country to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in the conduct of the exercises.

Mark in a statement by his Special Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Thursday, charged party men and women to comply with the rules of the game.

“The Party has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules,” Mark stated.

He counselled delegates to the congresses and conventions to consider the integrity and past accomplishments of aspirants to make informed choices of candidates for the elections.

“In making your decisions, consider the interest of the people. Politics is a conveyor belt to serve humanity. The greater interest of our people is paramount,” Mark advised.

