Party primaries relegate sittings as Senate resumes  

Resumption of Senate for plenary today will, no doubt, be relegated by forthcoming primary elections of the various political parties slated for this month. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

Meaning of party primaries

Party primaries are elections conducted by the various political parties for emergence of their flags bearers for the various elective positions to be contested for, in the 2023 general elections.

The elective positions, in this regard, are state constituencies for membership of the various states ‘ Houses of Assembly, the 360 federal constituencies for membership of the House of Representatives, 109 Senatorial Districts for membership of the 10th Senate as Senators, gubernatorial seats of the various states as executive governors and the presidency of the country as elected President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the federal republic of Nigeria.

INEC time table for the primaries

In line with provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act , the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released time table for conduct of primaries by all the political parties.

In the time table released, INEC said: “Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022. “Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.

“Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 17th June 2022.

“Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for governorship and state assembly elections – 9.00am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 15th July 2022.

“Commencement of campaigns by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022.

“Commencement of campaigns by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022.

“Last day of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections — midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

“Last day of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections — midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.”

APC and PDP primary elections time table

Accordingly, all the affected political parties on the basis of guidelines released by INEC in February this year have come up with their own time table.

First to do so was the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which in its updated 2023 timetable, fixed the Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one national delegate per LGA and one person living with disability in the 774 local government areas for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 the very day Senate is resuming session after the Eid -el – Fitr recess.

State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress), according to the party, will hold on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, House of Representatives primaries is expected to hold Friday, May 20, 2022, the senatorial district primaries will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, governorship primaries fixed for Monday, May 23, 2022 and the national convention for election of presidential candidates on May 28 and 29 , 2022.

Similarly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Its time table resolved to hold the State Houses of Assembly election on May 11, membership for the House of Representatives, May 16, membership of the 10th Senate, May 18, gubernatorial primaries across the affected states, May 23 and national convention for election of presidential candidate, May 31 to June 1st 2022.

Implication of the primaries on plenary sessions in NASS

Looking critically into the time table of the two major political parties for primary elections of their candidates for the 2023 elections , required quorum for sitting may not be formed at both Chambers in this month of May .

Perhaps, that may be the reason why the House of Representatives didn’t resume plenary after Easter by adjourning indefinitely before hurriedly convening for consideration of important Bills from the executive last week Wednesday (May 3, 2022) after which it adjourned to Tuesday, May 24, 2022 after primary elections that concerned its members directly by the two major political parties, must have been concluded .

Possible adjustment of calendar in Senate

In view of the realities on ground as far as party primary elections are concerned, the Senate in session today, may toe the line of the House of Representatives by adjourning plenary to 24th of this month after primary election for Senatorial seats and governorship seat of their respective states must have been conducted.

It may even adjourn to Tuesday, June 7 after the Presidential primaries of all the political parties must have been conducted, since the date for submission of names of candidates by all the political parties is fixed for Friday June 3, 2022 by INEC.

These are obviously not the best of times for plenary in either the Senate or the House of Representatives as their bids to get return tickets from their various political parties or move to higher ground like governorship of their states or even the nation’s presidency, will be more paramount in the minds of the federal lawmakers than anything now.

