Party primaries: Senate adjourns sitting to June 7

The Senate Wednesday adjourned sitting till June 7, 2022, to enable lawmakers participate fully in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly primaries coming up at different times in May 2022.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North) and seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections released on February 26, 2022, directed political parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from the 4th April to 3rd of June, 2022.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, moments before the close of plenary on Wednesday, explained that the decision to adjourn plenary was to enable lawmakers participate fully in activities and processes leading to the conduct of party primaries for the various elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Processing of forms for House of Representatives and Senate has started and we are expected to submit our completed forms tomorrow (Friday).

“And, of course, we have some of our colleagues here who are going for governorship seats of their states.

“It is very important that we participate in the process that affects us directly, as well as those that do not affect us directly – that is the state houses of assembly, governorship and presidential.

“Consequently, we have to adjourn to enable us participate fully in all these activities because we are supposed to be active participants. So, I wish all of us the best of luck.

“For the Presidential candidates, we are four and we pray that one of us will emerge as the candidate of the ruling party.”

The chamber adjourned plenary, thereafter, till June 7, 2022.



