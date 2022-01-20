Party scribe: Yari, Marafa wrong, no faction in Zamfara APC

Zamfara state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle-backed group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday said the party is one in the state and no factions exist in whatever form.

It also said the APC-led government in the state was doing its best to free the people from the fangs of banditry and related crimes.

Publicity secretary of the Matawalle group of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau said this in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

Of the three factions in the state, the party’s national secretariat backs the governor’s group and has continued to accord it necessary legitimacy.

Dismissing the claims of factionalisation of the party in the state, Gusaus said: “We at the Zamfara state office of the All Progressives Congress APC are highly surprised over the claim by some certain groups that there exist two factions of our great party in the state with each aligning itself to the two former political leaders of ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and former Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

“Most worrisome is when these claimants begin to assert frivolities against the party leadership and government in the state, especially over the contradictory alleged attack on one Shamsu Kasida whose said attack came under two versions. That he was attacked as the victim and that he attacked someone else as the scoundrel.

“It should be clearly noted that one of the cardinal duties of the state government is the protection of people’s lives and property and the present administration in the state under His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle (MON) has been doing its best to ensure that the whole state is not only free from the fangs of bandits and other terrorists making life unbearable to our communities at the rural level, but ensuring that even small time criminals such as shop and house breakers do not have a place in the state, an effort which recently led to the arrest of an anthropophagus in the state capital, Gusau.

“Therefore, for anyone alleging that the people oriented government of Matawalle had a hand in the attack, is uncultured and irresponsible.The good news here is, since a press conference by one Bakyasuwa said they knew the attackers, we will want them to either lead the police in arresting them or the Bakyasuwas should take the matter to court.

“Henceforth, we will not allow such irresponsible and clumsy way these people drag the governor’s nor the party’s name in their mischievous ways. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”