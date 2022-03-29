Passengers flee as explosion hits airport

Passengers on Monday scampered for safety after an ‘explosion’ rocked

Cancun International Airport in Mexico.

Local reports initially claimed “shots” were fired in the Terminal 3 building but officials have now said it was probably caused by a fault in the bagging area.

Footage on social media show dozens of people running out of the terminal building.

People are said to have been trampled on as the crowds desperately tried to reach safety.

There has been no official confirmation of an active shooter at the airport.

Attorney General Oscar Montes de Oca indicated that it could be the explosion of a machine in the baggage area.

Secretary of Public Security of the State Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez said that at the moment no injuries, percussion cartridges or further evidence confirming firearm detonations had been located.

Cancun Airport’s Emergency Operations Centre said an investigation had been launched but there are no signs of detonations of firearms or explosions in any area of ​​the airport.

“Terminal 3 operations were temporarily suspended to guarantee passenger safety, which was never at risk,” the statement said, according to local newspaper De Peso.

The investigation is ongoing.