Passport seizure: NIS seeks court leave to file charges against Odili

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has applied for leave of the federal high court to file fresh evidence against a former Rivers state governor, Dr Peter Odili, on why his travelling passport was seized.

NIS made the move in an application filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Odili’s passport was on June 20, 2021 seized from him by operatives of the NIS upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom and has since been witheld.

NIS later predicated its action on the ground that Odili was placed on the watch list by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) over an alleged economic issues.

Odili has since dragged the NIS and its Comptroller General before the federal high court seeking order of the court to compel the release of the passport to him.

However, when the matter came up on Tuesday, counsel to the NIS, Mr Jimoh Abdulkair Adamu, informed the court that his clients are willing to file fresh evidence against the ex-governor.

Adamu specifically told Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo that NIS and the Comptroller General intend to file a better and further counter affidavit to justify the seizure of the passport.

Counsel to Dr Odili, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN in his own arguments said he will file better and further affidavit in support of the originating summons filed for his client.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a brief ruling fixed Friday October 8 for further hearing on the matter and ordered the two lawyers to file and exchange all their processes ahead of the date.

NIS had also filed counter affidavit to oppose the suit of the former governor and served same on Odili as required by law.

Odili, a medical doctor, deputy governor between 1992 and 1993 and two term substantive govoernor of Rivers state between 1999 and 2007 is the husband of Justice Mary Odili of the Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

He had dragged the Nigeria Immigration Service and it’s Comptroller General before a federal high court in Abuja challenging the sezure of his password at the Nnamd Azikwe International airport in Abuja for undisclosed reasons.

